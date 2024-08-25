12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Robert Rochell, Cornerback
The Packers have a good problem at cornerback this year: too many capable players, not enough roster spots. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, and Keisean Nixon are all locks, with Javon Bullard expected to see time in the slot as well.
That leaves Corey Ballentine, rookie Kalen King, and Robert Rochell battling for what might be just one or two remaining spots. King, as a rookie draft pick, likely has an edge, and Ballentine has consistently performed well throughout the preseason. Rochell has also shown promise, but in a crowded cornerback room, he may not have done quite enough to secure his place on the final 53-man roster.
Zayne Anderson, Safety
The Packers have overhauled their safety group, bringing in big-name free agent Xavier McKinney, high draft picks Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, and second-year pro Anthony Johnson.
Unfortunately for Zayne Anderson, that leaves him on the outside looking in. Anderson is known more for his special teams prowess, and while that’s a valuable skill set, it may not be enough to keep him around given the depth Green Bay has accumulated at other positions. The Packers might try to keep Anderson in the building for his special teams contributions, but his chances of making the final roster appear slim.