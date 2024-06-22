12 Packers on the Roster Bubble Following Minicamp
4. Brenton Cox Jr, Defensive End
With four defensive ends locked in to make the roster--Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, and Kingsley Enagbare--the big question is whether Green Bay will keep a fifth. If they do, Brenton Cox Jr. has already begun to separate himself from the rest of his competition.
After a troubled collegiate career, Cox went undrafted last year. Green Bay scooped him up as a free agent, and he quickly showed his upside. He could benefit from another developmental year and should be able to stick around Green Bay to do so.
3. Kristian Welch, Linebacker
The Packers want to keep more depth at linebacker than in years past as they transition to their 4-3 alignment. But how many does that mean?
We know Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hooper will likely make the team. Could Welch squeeze himself into that conversation as well? If he does, it might come at the expense of a cornerback or safety. That means Welch will have to not only prove himself on defense, but show he can be a quality special teams' contributor as well.
2. Zayne Anderson, Safety
Despite playing different positions, Welch and Zayne Anderson's destinies could be directly tied to one another. The Packers' front office will have to do the math about which player can help their position and the team as a whole. Anderson, like Welch, doesn't have a realistic path to become a starter unless multiple injuries happen. However, he could still carve out a role on special teams if he outplays Welch.
1. Kalen King, Cornerback
Kalen King was dubbed one of the "biggest steals" of the draft after the Packers selected him in the seventh round. That was after a down season at Penn State knocked him down from a potential first-round pick to one of the final selections in the entire draft in just one year.
Now, King might not even make a roster coming out of training camp. The Packers have five cornerbacks ahead of him with starting experience--Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine. However, King can make the roster as the sixth corner if he shows enough potential. Hopefully, he carries that chip on his shoulder from the draft.