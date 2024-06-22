12 Packers on the Roster Bubble Following Minicamp
8. Emmanuel Wilson, Running Back
Emmanuel Wilson is talented enough to make the Packers' final roster, but faces an uphill battle to do so. Green Bay filled Aaron Jones' starting role with All-Pro Josh Jacobs. They also brought back AJ Dillon and drafted MarShawn LLoyd in the third round of the NFL Draft. All three players are locks to make the roster and Wilson will have to convince the front office to keep a fourth running back.
7. Michael Pratt, Quarterback
An intense battle to be Jordan Love's backup will ensue during training camp and the preseason as both Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford push for the role. We got a glimpse of it during minicamp, but the best is still ahead.
Pratt, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, showed off his strong arm and solid decision-making during the offseason workout program. However, he still has a long way to go to actually challenge Clifford. Keep your eye on both guys, as the Packers probably won't keep three quarterbacks.
6. Samori Toure, Wide Receiver
The Packers are loaded at wide receiver with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, and Bo Melton all locks or near-locks to make the roster. That leaves little room for Samori Toure or Grant DuBose.
After being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Toure has 13 career receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown. He's potentially shown enough to be picked up by someone else, but the Packers would love to get him back on their practice squad if they can squeeze him through.
5. Grant DuBose, Wide Receiver
After being selected in the seventh round last year, DuBose didn't make the Packers' roster following training camp, but was on their practice squad. In January, he was signed to a reserve/future contract.
That's likely the route DuBose takes in 2024, as there are too many talented receivers on the roster in Green Bay. The Packers still like him, however, as he's got some great traits at receiver.