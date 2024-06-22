12 Packers on the Roster Bubble Following Minicamp
11. Tyler Davis, Tight End
Davis missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, but his excitement to be back for minicamp is palpable. While he's not expected to contribute significantly on offense—those snaps will largely go to Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave—Davis remains a special teams ace. His versatility allows him to play on all special teams units, making him one of Rich Bisaccia’s best weapons.
However, Davis faces a crucial challenge in re-establishing his worth to secure a roster spot this season. The competition is fierce, with Henry Pearson and Ben Sims also vying for a place on the team. Davis must demonstrate his special teams' prowess and prove he can still be a valuable asset to Bisaccia’s units if he wants to make the final cut.
10. Caleb Jones, Offensive Tackle
The Packers have swiftly rebuilt their offensive tackle depth with Rasheed Walker, Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, Caleb Jones, Andre Dillard, and Luke Tenuta. Unfortunately, they can't keep all of them. With Walker, Tom, and Morgan as locks to make the roster, the battle will come down to Jones, Dillard, and Tenuta.
Dillard has the edge with his starting experience, but Jones offers a younger player with higher upside. The real question for the Packers is whether they want to continue the youth movement seen throughout their roster or if they’ll prioritize experience at this crucial position. The answer to that question may ultimately determine Jones' fate.
9. Royce Newman, Offensive Lineman
After starting 16 games during his rookie year, Royce Newman has seen his playing time decline each season. Next year, he might not start at all. Newman is a popular cut candidate heading into the preseason, thanks to Green Bay's added depth on the interior with Jacob Monk, Sean Rhyan, and Travis Glover. All three could make the roster over Newman, who faces an uphill battle to prove his worth.
Cutting Newman would also free up some cap space for the Packers, adding another layer of complexity to his situation. Newman needs to step up his game significantly in training camp to secure his spot on the team. The Packers' front office will be closely watching to see if he can rise to the challenge and reclaim his place on the roster.