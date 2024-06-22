12 Packers on the Roster Bubble Following Minicamp
The Green Bay Packers have successfully wrapped up their offseason workout program, including mandatory minicamp, without any disasters or season-ending injuries. That’s always a win. But as we head into the summer, several players find themselves teetering on the roster bubble.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has crafted a deep and talented roster, brimming with young talent at nearly every position. It’s a good problem to have, but it means some tough decisions are on the horizon for the front office as the preseason winds down.
With an early look at the team, here are 12 players who are on the roster bubble following mandatory minicamp.
12. Anders Carlson, Kicker
Carlson finds himself in a three-way battle for the Packers' kicking job, competing against Greg Joseph and Jack Podlesny. Throughout the offseason workout program, all three kickers had their moments, but no clear-cut leader has emerged. The race appears to be primarily between Carlson and Joseph, with Podlesny potentially being replaced by a different kicker before training camp. Despite the competition, it’s Carlson's job to lose.
Green Bay cannot afford an unreliable kicker if they want to make a legitimate run at the Super Bowl next season. The pressure is on Carlson to prove he can handle the job, as the Packers need consistency in their kicking game to support their championship aspirations.