12 Packers Entering Their Final Season With Green Bay
Preston Smith
This is where things get tricky for the Packers, who will be facing some very tough business decisions next offseason.
Preston Smith, the seasoned veteran on the edge, is under contract until 2026 after signing a four-year, $52 million extension in 2022. But the Packers, ever mindful of the salary cap and future roster construction, could opt to part ways with Smith as early as next offseason. Cutting him would mean swallowing $9.9 million in dead cap, but it would also free up $7.6 million—money that could be reallocated to bolster another position of need.
Smith has been a steady presence in Green Bay, offering valuable veteran leadership and still providing solid production on the field. But the emergence of Lukas Van Ness, the Packers' 2023 first-round pick, adds a layer of complexity to Smith’s future. Van Ness has shown flashes of potential, and the team might see him as the future of the position. Meanwhile, Kingsley Enagbare has proven to be a reliable depth piece, and the fact that the Packers kept Arron Mosby and Brenton Cox on the roster this season suggests a long-term plan that might not include Smith.
If the Packers decide to move on from Smith, it will be a tough decision but one rooted in the team’s future. As always, it’s a delicate balance between valuing a player’s past contributions and planning for what’s next.