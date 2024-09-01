12 Packers Entering Their Final Season With Green Bay
Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine
The Packers took an unexpected approach to their cornerback position this offseason, choosing not to make any splashy moves in free agency and using only a seventh-round pick on Kalen King, who eventually landed on the practice squad.
Instead, Green Bay opted to double down on its returning players, placing significant bets on the development of Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine.
Stokes is poised to start at outside cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander, having held off a strong challenge from Carrington Valentine throughout training camp. But for all the confidence the Packers are showing in him now, Stokes still has plenty to prove.
The team’s decision to decline the fifth-year option on his rookie contract is telling—this is a make-or-break season for Stokes. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this year, and his performance in 2024 will determine whether he secures a lucrative long-term deal or is left searching for a new team.
Then there’s Corey Ballentine, further down the depth chart but still a noteworthy name.
Ballentine impressed enough in camp to stick around, even with stiff competition nipping at his heels. He’s carved out a niche for himself in Green Bay, albeit in a less glamorous role than Stokes. Like Stokes, Ballentine is also playing for his future—he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next season. For a player who has bounced around the NFL, finding a home in Green Bay, even temporarily, is a win. But with the Packers always looking to improve, Ballentine will need to continue proving his worth if he wants to extend his stay.
Zayne Anderson
Zayne Anderson was perhaps the biggest surprise to make the Packers' 53-man roster, edging out 2023 seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson, who was later claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. Anderson’s path to the roster wasn’t paved with flashy plays or defensive prowess—he made it strictly as a special teams ace.
Anderson’s role on defense will likely be minimal, reserved for emergency situations. But even on special teams, his position isn’t exactly secure. Given how close he was to the chopping block this season, Anderson will need to excel in his niche role to stick around beyond this year. The Packers have shown they’re willing to take risks and make tough decisions, and Anderson will need to prove that keeping him over Johnson was the right call.