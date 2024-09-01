12 Packers Entering Their Final Season With Green Bay
Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie
The Packers' linebacker position is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing storylines this season, both for what happens on the field and what it means for the future.
After cutting De'Vondre Campbell in the offseason—following a season where he underperformed and reportedly clashed with the coaching staff—Green Bay faced an immediate need for depth. The Packers are transitioning to a 4-3 alignment under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, a shift that demands more inside linebackers on the field.
Quay Walker, a former first-round pick, was expected to be the centerpiece of this new look. To bolster the position, Green Bay used a second-round pick on Edgerrin Cooper and a third-rounder on Ty'ron Hopper, with the expectation that the rookies would quickly rise up the depth chart and join Walker in the starting lineup.
But Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie had other ideas.
The two veteran linebackers have held off the rookies and are set to begin the season as starters in the base defense. Part of this has to do with the rookies’ struggle to stay on the field—both Cooper and Hopper missed significant time in training camp due to various injuries. But credit is also due to Wilson and McDuffie, who have both exceeded expectations with their play, showing that they’re not just placeholders, but valuable contributors.
As the season unfolds, the Packers' linebacker situation will be worth monitoring. While Wilson and McDuffie are entrenched as starters for now, the long-term plan may look very different. Both players are set to become unrestricted free agents next offseason, and the Packers likely envisioned a future where Hopper and Cooper would take over as the primary linebackers alongside Walker.
For Wilson and McDuffie, this season represents an opportunity to prove they deserve to be more than just stopgaps. A strong 2024 campaign could either earn them a new contract in Green Bay or a lucrative deal elsewhere. But for the Packers, the calculus will involve balancing short-term success with long-term development. If the rookies can get healthy and start contributing, it could accelerate the timeline for transitioning away from the veterans.