12 Packers Entering Their Final Season With Green Bay
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard’s place on the Packers' roster was shaky even as the preseason wound down, and the future doesn't look much brighter.
The Packers appear to have found their offensive tackles of the future in Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom, two young players who have shown promise and look set to anchor the line for years to come. Add in 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan, who seems poised to start his career at right guard but could easily transition to tackle down the line, and Dillard’s position becomes even more tenuous.
The Packers also kept rookie Travis Glover and first-year pro Kadeem Telfort at tackle, further crowding the room and making it difficult for Dillard to secure a long-term role in Green Bay. Despite being a former first-round pick himself, Dillard has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, and his stint with the Packers could be brief—a one-and-done scenario if the younger tackles continue to develop.
TJ Slaton
Shifting gears to another big man, let’s talk about TJ Slaton.
Slaton has quietly emerged as a key player on the Packers’ defensive line, teaming up with Kenny Clark to form a formidable interior duo. What makes Slaton’s rise even more impressive is that he’s outperformed former first-rounder Devonte Wyatt, who has yet to meet expectations. Drafted in the fifth round in 2020, Slaton has consistently exceeded his draft pedigree, earning a starting role and proving to be a reliable force in the trenches.
However, Slaton’s success comes with a price tag. He’s set to earn just $3.2 million this season, a relative bargain for the Packers, but he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
Green Bay’s salary cap situation will be tight, with Clark carrying a hefty $20.4 million cap hit, and younger linemen like Wyatt, Colby Wooden, and Karl Brooks still on their rookie deals. Slaton is likely to command a significant pay raise on the open market, and the Packers may be forced to make a tough decision.
While Slaton’s future in Green Bay is uncertain, there’s no doubt that he’s played his way into a well-deserved payday. Whether that payday comes from the Packers or another team remains to be seen, but for now, Slaton will play a crucial role in what could be a contract year for him.