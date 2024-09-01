12 Packers Entering Their Final Season With Green Bay
Tyler Davis
The Packers' tight end room has undergone a significant transformation since the end of the 2022 NFL season. What was once a group anchored by veterans Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, and Josiah Deguara has been completely overhauled. Surprisingly, the only holdover from that group is Tyler Davis.
Tonyan, Lewis, and Deguara all departed in 2023 free agency, leaving the Packers with a blank slate at the position. Green Bay responded by using two premium draft picks on Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, both of whom look like future stars in the making.
Musgrave is the physical specimen—blessed with size, speed, and athleticism that make him a mismatch nightmare for defenders. Kraft, on the other hand, brings a different skill set, excelling in yards after the catch and showing potential as a versatile, do-it-all tight end. Together, they form a dynamic duo that could support the Packers’ offense for years to come.
Adding to the mix is Ben Sims, who was claimed off waivers last year and has carved out a role as a reliable blocker and special teams contributor. That brings us full circle to Davis, the fourth and final tight end on the Packers' roster.
Davis was expected to play a significant role on special teams last season before a season-ending ACL injury during the preseason sidelined him. Now healthy, Davis is poised to resume his special teams duties, but his role on offense remains a question mark. With Musgrave and Kraft ahead of him on the depth chart, and Sims providing blocking and special teams value, Davis will need to prove he can contribute more than just on special teams if he wants to stick around in Green Bay.
As Davis enters the final year of his contract, this season could be pivotal for his future with the Packers. He’ll need to show that he’s more than a one-dimensional player, capable of contributing on offense as well as special teams. If he can’t, the Packers might decide to move on, leaving Davis to find a new opportunity elsewhere.