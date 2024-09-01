12 Packers Entering Their Final Season With Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers have just set their 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season, but rest assured, they’re already looking ahead to the future.
That’s the dual responsibility of general manager Brian Gutekunst and his front office team: balancing the immediate needs of the roster while keeping an eye on the long-term health of the franchise. This involves careful salary cap management, anticipating potential departures, and planning for player retention.
With that in mind, here are 12 Packers who could be entering their final season wearing the green and gold.
Josh Myers
Josh Myers was handed the keys to the Packers' starting center position the moment he was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The expectation was that Myers would solidify the interior of Green Bay’s offensive line for years to come, but things haven’t exactly gone according to plan.
Myers was touted as a highly intelligent player, someone who could diagnose defensive schemes, communicate effectively with the quarterback, and orchestrate the offensive line’s adjustments on the fly. In that regard, he’s lived up to the billing—his mental grasp of the game has been a strong point since he transitioned to the NFL.
However, it’s the physical side of the game where Myers has struggled. Despite his cerebral approach, he’s been inconsistent in execution, leading the Packers to flirt with the idea of starting other centers over the past couple of seasons. Yet, Myers has managed to hang onto the starting job—at least for now. But as he enters the final year of his contract, it feels like he’s a lame duck, holding the spot until the Packers can find a more reliable option.