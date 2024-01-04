11 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Game in Green Bay on Sunday
Which Green Bay Packers could be playing their last game with the team on Sunday?
10. Preston Smith, EDGE
The Green Bay Packers have a succession plan off the edge with Lukas Van Ness, the first round pick out of Iowa, waiting in the wings as a full-time edge opposite of Rashan Gary. With Gary getting the bag this season from the Packers, Preston Smith's clock could be ticking.
The Packers moved on from Za'Darius Smith after he crossed that age 30 threshold, and Preston Smith could be next on the list. I think you'd be looking at a trade here as Smith has played well this season and carries some nice value, but the Packers could move on this offseason from a player who has to be considered one of the most underrated on the team.
11. Keisean Nixon, DB/KR
The Packers struck gold with Keisean Nixon in 2022 as he emerged as one of the best return specialists in football. But there's a level of volatility with return men in the league year-to-year, and Nixon hasn't been nearly as good this season as he was last year.
The Packers have also given him extensive snaps defensively with all of their injuries in the secondary, and there have been mixed results there, to say the least.
Even with his connection to Rich Bisaccia and value to the special teams unit, I could see this being Nixon's final game with the Packers if their season ends on Sunday.
