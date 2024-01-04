11 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Game in Green Bay on Sunday
Which Green Bay Packers could be playing their last game with the team on Sunday?
8. Joe Barry, defensive coordinator
Joe Barry is probably public enemy no. 1 when it comes to the Green Bay Packers fan base. Packers fans are absolutely over it with Joe Barry, and yet it seems like this is a hill Matt LaFleur is willing to die on.
The defense hasn't gotten better by really any metric since Barry was hired. Player development on that side of the ball has not been great. The Packers need to make a change at defensive coordinator but this might be something that has to come from the top down. Matt LaFleur doesn't seem to agree with the fan base on this one.
There could be some fired head coaches that become available in the coming weeks, however, that cause LaFleur to change his mind.
9. Rudy Ford, safety
Rudy Ford's snaps have taken a pretty significant dip as of late, and while injury could be a factor there, I think it's worth reading into a little bit as far as his future with the team.
The secondary in Green Bay could be getting a massive overhaul in 2024 with changes looming at both cornerback and safety, but Rudy Ford has done a decent job overall in Green Bay. Kind of a journeyman prior to his arrival in Green Bay, Ford has found a home with the Packers and has picked off five passes over the last two seasons.
He could parlay that into a decent deal elsewhere in free agency in 2024.