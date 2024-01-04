11 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Game in Green Bay on Sunday
6. Jon Runyan Jr., OG
As far as former sixth-round picks go, Jon Runyan Jr. has been an excellent draft selection. As far as starting offensive guards go? Well, that's really a different subject entirely.
Runyan hasn't played at a high enough level for the Packers to give him the kind of contract he's going to warrant in free agency as a three-year starter. And teams will look at that starting experience and believe that Runyan can work well in their program, and that may be true.
But the Packers need to upgrade here, just like they do at the left tackle position. Again, a really good sixth-round draft pick, but not a good enough starting guard to warrant a multi-year deal from the Packers.
7. Jaire Alexander, CB
Not to just sneak Jaire Alexander in here, but I think you have to talk about him if you're talking about Packers players who might not be back after this season.
The Packers have clearly become frustrated with Alexander, who has been limited to just six games this season because of injury and, most recently, a suspension by the team. The Packers suspended Alexander for conduct detrimental to the team after a coin toss fiasco, and with an $8 million trigger coming in the Spring, Alexander may have worn out his welcome with the Packers.
Again, Brian Gutekunst doesn't want to move on from his first-round picks, but the Packers could get a haul for Alexander in draft capital and use it to continue reloading this talented roster. Especially if they're going to change schemes defensively, I think this is a blockbuster move they could consider.