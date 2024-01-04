11 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Game in Green Bay on Sunday
4. Darnell Savage, S
General manager Brian Gutekunst loathes to move on from his former first-round picks, but the 2024 offseason might be the time he does so with 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage.
And this one might be a tough pill to swallow.
Savage was looking like a stud in his first couple of seasons in the NFL, but when the Packers hired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator, his development took a turn for the worst. You can't completely blame Barry for Savage's lack of development, but there's definitely a correlation there.
The Packers probably would love to bring Savage back if Barry is let go after the season, but Savage might want a change of scenery as well.
5. Josiah Deguara, FB/TE
Not every hybrid fullback/tight end will grow up to be Kyle Juszczyk. The Green Bay Packers likely envisioned that type of role for Josiah Deguara when they drafted him in the third round back in 2020, but that vision has not materialized, even a little bit.
Deguara was "replaced" in 2023 by a couple of rookie tight ends in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, and after this season, the snaps just won't be there for him anymore. I think Deguara will get a chance to stick elsewhere (likely with the Jets and Nathaniel Hackett) but his time with the Packers is coming to an end.