11 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Game in Green Bay on Sunday
Which Green Bay Packers could be playing their last game with the team on Sunday?
2. AJ Dillon, RB
One of a handful of positions on this Green Bay Packers roster that could be getting an overhaul in the 2024 offseason is the running back position. Not only is Aaron Jones a trade/cut candidate, but AJ Dillon is set to hit free agency.
And frankly, he's coming off of a pretty bad season. The Packers could take advantage of that and be the team that gives Dillon a "prove it" deal to come back in 2024 and try to rehab his value, or they could just decide to move on because Dillon definitely didn't do enough with the opportunity he was given in 2023 with Aaron Jones missing so much time.
Dillon could be part of a mass exodus at running back for Green Bay in 2024.
3. David Bakhtiari, OT
The longtime Packers left tackle won't be "playing" his final game for Green Bay on Sunday against the Bears because he's injured, but it could be his final. game with the organization nonetheless. Bakhtiari has been one of the best tackles in the league when healthy, but availability hasn't been his best ability in recent years.
The Packers have a rather easy decision to make here in the offseason with Bakhtiari carrying a cap hit over $40 million with $21.4 million in savings if cut. I don't think there's any way he's back in Green Bay next season barring a massive reduction in pay, and the Packers probably don't want to go into the 2024 season banking on Bakhtiari staying healthy anyway.