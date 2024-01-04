11 Packers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Game in Green Bay on Sunday
Which Green Bay Packers could be playing their last game with the team on Sunday?
The playoffs are on the line for the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 with a home game against the Chicago Bears. Can Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love, and the rest of this exciting young team come through with a big win at home?
The Packers were in a similar position last year, but failed to win at home against the upstart Detroit Lions, ending the Aaron Rodgers era in a very disappointing way and sending the Packers home, well, packing.
Just as we've seen the Davante Adams and Aaaron Rodgers eras come to an end in consecutive offseasons, the 2024 offseason could be filled with even more change for this organization. Which players could be playing their last games as Packers in Week 18 against the Bears?
1. Aaron Jones, RB
As much of a shocker as this may be, the Packers could decide to move on from Aaron Jones after this season. The longtime Packer is going to be 30 next year with a cap hit over $17.7 million and a base salary of $11 million.
The Packers would likely try to trade Jones, who is a free agent after the 2024 season as well, but they could also make him a post-June 1 cut and spread his dead cap money around over 2024 and 2025. Making him a post-June 1 cut would save the Packers $12 million in cap space next year and that could end up being a big deal with a Jordan Love extension looming.