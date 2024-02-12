10 Packers Who Won't Be Returning Next Season
Here are ten players the Green Bay Packers will cut or not re-sign in free agency.
By Todd Welter
Jonathan Owens
He was brought in on a bargain deal and produced 53 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. He also brought Simon Biles to games since they are married. If Travis Kelce was not dating Taylor Swift, maybe Biles would get more network coverage when she was at the games.
Owens is a solid safety, but the Packers need an upgrade over him. They could use a safety who can also force more turnovers than what Owens did.
Rudy Ford
Ford produced solid numbers with Savage out of the lineup. He had two of the team's seven interceptions this season. That just goes to show how the Packers need to overhaul the secondary to produce more takeaways.
Ford could be one of the three free-agent safeties the Pack choose to bring back as he has five interceptions in his two seasons with the Packers.
He will probably not cost a ton, but the reason he should not return is the secondary needs a complete overhaul. The franchise has continued to not invest much in safety. It is not a premium position which makes sense. If there is going to be an investment, using a couple of those five top-100 draft picks would be a better idea because it will not cost a ton of cap space.
Ford also will turn 30 midway through the 2024 season. An age that the Packers have avoided trying to have on the roster.
Eric Wilson
He was a depth linebacker in 2023 who mostly contributed on special teams. He will turn 30 in the early portion of the 2024 season.
The Green Bay Packers can always find a special teamer who is younger in free agency whether it is whoever is available before training came or undrafted.
