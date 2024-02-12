10 Packers Who Won't Be Returning Next Season
Here are ten players the Green Bay Packers will cut or not re-sign in free agency.
By Todd Welter
Darnell Savage
Savage was darn good in 2020 when he had four interceptions and 71 tackles. He was not nearly as good in 2021 and 2022, but played well enough to have his fifth-year option picked up.
Injuries limited him to 10 games and he had no interceptions in the regular season. He did have a pick-six in the Packers' playoff victory against the Dallas Cowboys that everyone will remember him for.
He has a chance to be brought back as seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr. and undrafted free agent Benny Sapp III are the only safeties currently under contract.
Safety needs to be revamped as it was a weak spot for the defense. Maybe that is one reason Savage will not return next season. The other reason is money. Someone might be willing to pay for his nine career turnovers and ball-hawking skills.
The Packers might also want a safety who can create turnovers and tackle. Savage has never been a strong tackler with a career 17.6 missed tackle rate.
Savage missed a tackle that could have stopped McCaffrey's long touchdown run in the divisional round that will be part of his legacy with the Packers.
He might be primed for a bounce-back season under the new defensive coaching staff, but if it is not at the right cost, it would be better to find his replacement with a Day 2 pick of the draft or on the free agent market. Especially since someone is going to have to teach Savage how to tackle better.
One thing is clear, the Pack did not invest much in the safety group last season, and it hurt the defense in the long run.