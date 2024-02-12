10 Packers Who Won't Be Returning Next Season
Here are ten players the Green Bay Packers will cut or not re-sign in free agency.
By Todd Welter
Jon Runyan
The right guard wants to return, but the Pack has a cheaper option in Sean Rhyan. Runyan ended up splitting time with Rhyan towards the end of the season.
Jon will have his choice of suitors like Nijman.
Runyan can also play center too. The Packers front office has historically only paid linemen a second contract if they have become elite at the position. Otherwise, the franchise has no problem moving on with a cheaper option.
Royce Newman is still on the roster, so he can take the swing guard spot on the roster. Since the Packers have to cut and restructure deals to get under the salary cap, the Packers might prefer to keep what Runyan will get on the free-agent market off their books.
A.J. Dillon
Aaron Jones missed six games which allowed for more carries for Dillon. He did not take advantage as he averaged just 3.4 yards per carry in 2023.
He also went from scoring seven touchdowns in 2022 to just two last season. Dillon will be 26 next season and you do not pay running backs unless they are versatile like Jones or Christian McCaffrey.
Patrick Taylor and Emanuel Wilson can easily replace Dillon and will be much cheaper. Also, using one of the 11 draft picks the Packers have is a great use to draft capital.
The Packers can use a Day 3 pick to find a running back who is similar to Dillon. Heck, even an undrafted free-agent running back can replace what Dillon produced last season.