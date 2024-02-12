10 Packers Who Won't Be Returning Next Season
Here are ten players the Green Bay Packers will cut or not re-sign in free agency.
By Todd Welter
Free agents the Packer should move on from in 2024
Now that we have covered who should get cut, let's move on to the pending free agents the Packers should move on from.
The Packers could run it back with a few of those free agents, but if Green Bay can restructure some salaries to free up cap space, they will have money to spend in the free-agent market to get better. Having 11 draft picks is another way to infuse better talent over what they will lose if they let these seven players walk.
Yosh Nijman
Nijman started 13 games in 2022, but Rasheed Walker took over the starting left tackle spot last season. Yosh only made one start in 2023 because of that.
Nijman is 28 and the Packers have linemen on the roster who can be a cheaper and younger swing tackle. Nijman's experience (he also made eight starts in 2021) makes him an ideal free-agent target for a team to bring into training camp to compete for a starting spot.
Yosh could go to the Las Vegas Raiders where former Packers assistant Luke Getsy is the offensive coordinator. Nijman might be a fit with the rival Chicago Bears to provide depth behind Braxton Jones.
Needless to say, Nijman should have options. On the other hand, the Packers have options to upgrade at left tackle with how deep this draft class is at the position. The Packers got what they needed out of Nijman and now it is time to move on with a cheaper player.