10 Packers Who Won't Be Returning Next Season
Here are ten players the Green Bay Packers will cut or not re-sign in free agency.
By Todd Welter
De'Vondre Campbell
Campbell will be 31 next season with a $14 million cap hit. That is a big cap hit for a player who had 46 solo tackles in 2023. The former All-Pro linebacker missed six games last year after sitting out four contests in 2022.
Campbell was outstanding in 2021 when he had 146 total tackles, with 102 of them of solo variety and six tackles for losses. He also had two sacks that year when made the AP All-Pro first team.
Since getting those accolades, has had 171 total tackles in the past two seasons and 102 solo tackles. He has nine total tackles for losses and no sacks over that same period.
Green Bay would only save $2.6 million in cap space if they cut him. Cutting Campbell removes his $12.5 million cap hits in 2025 and 2026. Also, the move to a 4-3 front eliminates the need on the depth chart for an additional inside linebacker. Campbell or Quay Walker could move out to the weakside linebacker for them to both stay on the roster.
Campbell's situation is much like Smith's in that the Pack desire to get under 30 at every position they can. Cutting him also removes big cap hits down the road.
Plus, the Packers can find his replacement with the five top-100 picks they have in this year's draft.