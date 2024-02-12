10 Packers Who Won't Be Returning Next Season
Here are ten players the Green Bay Packers will cut or not re-sign in free agency.
By Todd Welter
The Green Bay Packers go into an offseason with the hope of improving the team to advance further in the playoffs.
The Pack found out that Jordan Love is a long-term viable option as the starting quarterback. Whether he reaches the greatness of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers remains to be seen, but at least Green Bay can build around him.
The Packers could use upgrades in their secondary and on defense in general. The future looks bright except the Packers are above the projected 2024 salary cap. Thankfully, they can get some cap space with some cuts and contract restructuring.
The Packers will have 11 unrestricted free agents, two restricted, and five exclusive free agents that the front office must decide on. Making three key cuts and not bringing back seven players is how the Green Bay Packers can get better and get salary cap space.
The Green Bay Packers need to cut these three players to get salary cap space
David Bakhtiari
He is currently the highest cap hit the Packers have on the payroll with him projected to take up $40 million in cap space. Bakhtiari was once the best left tackle in the game. Injuries have limited him to just 13 games over the past three seasons. He was only able to play in the season opener against the Chicago Bears before was had to be shutdown.
That big of a cap hit and the unknown on whether he will ever play again makes him a prime cut candidate. Cutting him brings a $19 million dead cap hit, but also provides $20 million in cap savings. Some fans are ready to let him reunite with Rodgers in New York if he is willing to play again.