10 Key Training Camp Battles to Watch for the Packers
Defensive Line
Kenny Clark is the Packers' top defensive lineman. Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden are all locked in making the final 53-man roster. After we establish those facts, everything else about the defensive line is muddy.
Slaton and Wyatt will battle it out for the right to play alongside Clark in their base 4-3 defense. Slaton, a fifth-round selection in 2021, played 679 snaps last season, while Wyatt, a 2022 first-rounder, played 644. Green Bay needs one of themselves to separate themselves from the pack (pun intended).
Linebacker
Quay Walker will be one of the starting linebackers as Green Bay transitions to a 4-3 scheme, but who will play alongside him is a mystery. Isaiah McDuffie is looking to take the next step but will be challenged by rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper. The Packers could even move one of their versatile safeties to play some linebacker in particular situations.
Outside Cornerback
Opposite Jaire Alexander on the outside, Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes will be locked in an intense battle for a starting gig.
Valentine had a surprising rookie season after being selected in the seventh round. He was asked to put on additional muscle this offseason to prep for Jeff Hafley's aggressive and pressing scheme. Stokes was also challenged to get his body right. He's looking to bounce back from not one, but two lost seasons to injury. Who will emerge?
Safety
One of the rookies, Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, are likely to be the starter opposite the big free agent signing of Xavier McKinney. Both rookies can line up in various spots on the defense, something Hafley prioritizes in his scheme, as McKinney will also move all over the place.
Anthony Johnson Jr. looks to build on a solid rookie campaign and push the two youngsters. He's the only other realistic option to be a starter at this position. Green Bay is definitely going with a youth movement, which is a risky proposition, but one that could pay off big time down the line.