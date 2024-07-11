10 Key Training Camp Battles to Watch for the Packers
Wide Receiver
Due to the skill level of all of the wide receivers Green Bay has, we just listed this as one big massive battle.
There will be a duel for wide receiver one, as Christian Watson looks to establish himself as the bonafide stud of the group. Don't expect Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed or even Dontayvion Wicks to go down quietly. All three players feel they could become the Packers' top guy.
If not, they're fighting for snaps between each other. With the Packers sporting plenty of weapons at tight end, running back, and wide receiver, LaFleur will be looking for players he can consistently trust to get on the field.
As Doubs, Reeds, and Wicks are eying the top receiver spots, they also have to watch their backs. Malik Heath and Bo Melton are trying to prove they should be in the mix. Both guys had their moments last season and are hoping to build off it in 2024. This should be a fun group to watch from the top to the bottom.
Right Side of Offensive Line
It's no secret that Green Bay likes versatile offensive linemen. That's what makes the right side of the line so much fun to watch.
It's safe to say Zach Tom will have a starting gig somewhere, we just don't know if it will be at right tackle or right guard (or somewhere else!). The answer to that question will depend on how Sean Rhyan and 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan perform.
Rhyan wants to establish himself as a starter in his third season after Jon Runyan left in free agency. Morgan could play either position but likely wants to prove himself as an offensive tackle after playing there in college. All three guys will get plenty of first-team reps during training camp and every opportunity to prove they should be the man.