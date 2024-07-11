10 Key Training Camp Battles to Watch for the Packers
Quarterback 2
Jordan Love is the Packers' man. There's no doubt about that. That doesn't mean there aren't questions about the position, as his backup is still to be determined.
Some draft critics questioned the Packers' selection of Sean Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Clifford quickly silenced the haters by having a very strong training camp and preseason, building confidence from the coaching staff that he could hold up if called upon.
Now, Clifford will have to prove he can hold onto that backup spot. Green Bay took Michael Pratt in the seventh round of this year's draft. On the surface, it may not seem like a big deal to use a seventh-rounder on a quarterback. However, Pratt is already being pegged as one of the potential steals of the draft. He has a live arm and broke records at Tulane. He'll have a very real chance to unseat Clifford for QB 2.
Running Back 2
AJ Dillon has established himself as a career backup for Green Bay. First, it was behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, and then it was just behind Jones. Now, he's fighting for his life to remain as the primary backup, this time behind Josh Jacobs, as 2024 third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd has entered the chat.
Dillon has regressed since his first two years in the NFL, showing a lack of burst and ability to bust through tackles. He seemingly plods into the line of scrimmage, going down on first contact. Lloyd can be a more violent runner, providing Green Bay with a more dynamic option
Tight End 1
Will it really matter who is listed as tight end 1 on the depth chart? Maybe, maybe not. Head Coach Matt LaFleur will likely use both of his second-year tight ends, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, in plenty of formations together. They each have unique skill sets that can help Green Bay. Still, it will be helpful for one of them to establish themsleves a legit option in the offense.