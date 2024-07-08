10 Free Agents Bucks Could Still Sign for the Veteran Minimum
3. Patrick Beverley, Combo Guard
The Bucks' signing of Wright makes Patrick Beverley somewhat redundant on the roster, which is probably why he's still unsigned. Both players are combo guards who can spell Lillard when he goes to the bench, can also play alongside him when needed and bring defensive tenacity.
However, Beverley isn't as big as Wright, which is probably why Milwaukee preferred the latter. It's clear he still has some left in the tank, and if the Bucks strike out on the next two players, they could crawl back to Beverley and ask for forgiveness.
2. Gary Trent Jr., Combo Guard
This would be a homerun signing for the Bucks and a signal that something went horribly wrong for Gary Trent Jr. He's one of the best combo guards or wings left on the market and likely has several teams vying for his service.
The Bucks could sell him on a starting gig and the opportunity to rebuild his value on a one-year deal (similar to what Malik Beasley did last year). He isn't as good defensively as his reputation suggests, but the Bucks can't be too picky at this point. Sometimes, it's better to have talent and figure it out from there.
1. Precius Achiuwa, Big
I'll admit, this one is pushing it under the veteran minimum contract. Precius Achiuwa will likely command a higher salary, but we'll allow ourselves to dream a bit here.
His signing would give the Bucks more leeway to trade Portis and still have a quality backup big on their roster. He would allow the Bucks to play a switching style of defense when he's on the court, as he's very mobile. He can also protect the rim by bringing energy and hustle on every single possession. This would be an excellent signing to cap the Bucks' free-agency moves.
In other Bucks news: