10 Free Agents Bucks Could Still Sign for the Veteran Minimum
9. Justin Holiday, Wing
Wouldn't it be ironic if the Bucks brought in Justin Holiday a year after they traded his brother, Jrue? Maybe there are some hurt feelings with the Holiday family and the Bucks' franchise, but Holiday could be a useful end of the rotation player in Milwaukee.
At 35 years old, Holiday can still play some quality defense and brings much-needed size to the Bucks wings at 6-foot-6. He's not someone who can defend stud wings but he can be a disruptive defender when he's at his best. He'll provide some floor-spacing, but that's really the only offensive game to speak of. He should be a last resort for the Bucks.
8. Jeff Green, Forward
Yes, Jeff Green is still playing basketball. He was selected fifth overall back in the Greg Oden and Kevin Durant draft of 2007. In order to stick around the NBA that long as a role player, you must evolve your game. And that's exactly what Green has done.
He's firmly established as a big these days. He isn't someone you want playing on a regular basis, but if the Bucks brought him on, he could play as a small-ball four alongside Antetokounmpo. He provides some cutting and spot-up shooting, but his primary role would be as a locker room voice for a team that has suddenly experienced a lot of turnover and turmoil over the last couple of years.
7. Talen Horton-Tucker, Combo Guard
Somehow, some way, Talen Horton-Tucker is only 23 years old. He would give Milwaukee a unique combo guard who can handle the rock some and score like a bowling ball in the paint. He's a bit undersized for what the Bucks' need, but beggers can't be choosers.