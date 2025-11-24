Postgame Keisean Nixon Update Puts Even More Eyes on Nate Hobbs' Status

The Green Bay Packers' defense was firing on all cylinders this weekend, playing a big role in the team's 17-point victory over the rival Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the win wasn't without a loss.

Top Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon suffered a premature exit on Sunday when he suffered a stinger after colliding with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt during the second half before eventually being ruled out of the game.

With the Packers slated to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Thursday, Green Bay fans were eager to hear the latest on Nixon's status. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game that the team's CB1 is "day-to-day" with his stinger, which could put his availability against the Lions in jeopardy, according to USA TODAY's Ryan Wood.

As much as Packers fans would love to see a quick recovery from Nixon, that might be easier said than done. Someone else might be forced to step up in his place to help shut down the Lions' lethal attack, which all but surely puts the spotlight back on Nate Hobbs.

Packers Need Nate Hobbs More Than Ever After Keisean Nixon Injury

Between his inconsistent performances and sparse availability, Hobbs is earning the reputation of being one of the Packers' more recent offseason blunders. The veteran cornerback isn't living up to his $48 million price tag, especially since he hasn't played since Week 9 due to a knee injury, but Nixon's injury could be the perfect shot to get back into Green Bay's good graces.

Hobbs didn't practice at all last week due to his back ailment, so it'd be great if the Packers got a positive update on his status to begin prep for the holiday affair. Yes, he's left much to be desired, but it's safe to say that Green Bay would rather not be shorthanded in a pivotal divisional clash that could end up deciding the NFC North when all is said and done.

At the same time, Hobbs still has to prove he can be more benefit than detriment. He presently owns a 52.0 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, which ranks 88th-best among 108 eligible CBs. He's allowed 14 completions on 22 targets for 202 yards, two TDs, and a 123.7 passer rating so far, further illustrating that his putrid grade is more than justified. PFF marks aren't the end-all, be-all, but it's safe to say the Packers would prefer for his grading to be much higher than what it is.

In other words, there's no better time for Hobbs to get healthy and rebound than Thursday's showdown with the Lions. Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams aren't only two of the best wideouts in the NFC North, but in the NFL as a whole, meaning the Packers can't afford for Hobbs to be caught laughing in what might be the franchise's most important game this season.

If Hobbs can suit up and step up, the Packers will feel much more confident heading into the rest of his four-year contract. But if not, and he either misses the Lions game or performs like Swiss Cheese in coverage, it's going to be even easier for Green Bay to decide on a potential offseason divorce.

The clock is ticking.

