Packers May Be Zeroing in on CB Prospect They Brought In for Visit

It seems the Green Bay Packers are falling in love with San Diego State corner Chris Johnson as the 2026 draft approaches. The defensive back was already a rumored fit, and this has now been further confirmed after ESPN's latest pre-draft report. ESPN analyst Matt Miller offered insight on Green Bay's interest and made it clear that the Packers are expected to target Johnson if the corner is still on the board when their number is called.

""I'll echo the cornerback talk. The Packers have been widely connected to the second tier of corners in this class since the Senior Bowl. Chris Johnson (San Diego State) has plenty of fans in the team's scouting department, from what I've heard."" Matt Miller

The reason the Packers are attached to the second tier of corners is the Micah Parsons trade that sent their first-round pick to Dallas. This leaves the Packers with picks 52, 84, 120, 160, 201, 236, 255 heading into the draft, and a clear reason to target the corner position. If the season were to start today, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Javon Bullard would be expected to step into the starting lineup. While there isn't a clear problem with any of this trio, there is a lack of depth and experience behind them.

Drafting Johnson would help bolster depth and give the franchise a possible starting option after losing Nate Hobbs in free agency. Green Bay adding to the secondary wouldn't come as a surprise, and Johnson should be the favorite to be selected if Green Bay has the opportunity.

Packers Appear to be Targeting Corner Chris Johnson as NFL Draft Nears

It makes sense that the Packers have fallen in love with Johnson when you look back at the corner's 2026 performance and understand his tendency to attack the football. Johnson finished the college season with four interceptions, but was consistently around the ball and attacking at a level the Green Bay secondary could clearly benefit from.

There is also the fact that the prospect ran a 4.40 at the combine, flashing speed like that will only help make up for any mistakes and give the defender a chance to be an asset chasing plays. Johnson is a great tackler as well, recording 54 attempts with only three resulting in the offensive player getting away. Overall, the corner is far too sound a prospect not to fall in love with, and it appears that the Packers have done just that.

Green Bay remains reliant on the teams ahead of them and Johnson falling their way despite the obvious excitement around the defender. However, it should be noted that given the amount of attention Johnson is receiving from Green Bay, a trade-up, if warranted, shouldn't be considered off the board. At this point in the offseason, it would be a surprise if Johnson doesn't find his way to Green Bay in the 2026 draft.

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