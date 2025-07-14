Packers WRs on Roster Bubble Ahead of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver room might just be the deepest unit on the entire roster. There’s talent everywhere you look, which is a great problem to have—unless you’re fighting for one of those final roster spots.

The Packers have invested heavily in the draft to find receivers who can support Jordan Love. They just spent another first and third-rounder on receivers to improve the depth chart.

With training camp set to kick off on July 23, here’s a breakdown of the wide receiver depth chart and how things are shaping up heading into camp.

Roster Locks

Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams

Even though Watson appears ahead of schedule in his recovery, he’ll likely start the season on the PUP list. That temporarily opens the door for someone else to snag a spot.

Reed and Doubs are locked in as key pieces in the offense. Golden, a first-round pick, will be given every opportunity to contribute right away. And Williams, as a third-rounder, is a safe bet to stick around as the coaching staff sees what they’ve got in him.

Strong Bets

Dontayvion Wicks and Mecole Hardman

Wicks was close to being a lock, but he lands here. If he has a rough camp—and someone behind him goes off—it could get interesting. Still, the odds are in his favor, and he’s a prime breakout candidate if he can clean up the drops.

Hardman only signed a one-year deal for minimum money, but his experience, Super Bowl rings, and versatility on special teams make him a valuable depth piece. He fits LaFleur’s offense and brings some needed speed, especially while Watson ramps back up.

On the Bubble

Malik Heath and Bo Melton

The additions of Golden, Williams, and Hardman complicate things for Heath and Melton. There might only be room for one of them, and it could come down to blocking, special teams, and reliability. Right now, Heath gets the edge—he’s a more physical presence and adds value in the run game and on teams.

Practice Squad Watch

Julian Hicks

Hicks flashed at times last year in practices. He’s a solid candidate to stick around on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the final 53.

Camp Bodies

Samuel Brown and Cornelius Johnson

These two are long shots. It’s a crowded room, and barring something unexpected, Brown and Johnson are mainly here to provide depth during camp. At best, one might sneak onto the practice squad if the numbers work out.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: