Packers WR Hints at Potential Target for Green Bay in Near Future
Green Bay Packers fans are wondering if general manager Brian Gutekunst has any deals in store as Tuesday's trade deadline quickly approaches. Although the Packers own a respectable 6-3 record, it's only good enough for third place in the NFC North, opening the door to a potential deadline move or two to help separate themselves from the pack.
Time is ticking though, meaning the Packers might not get a chance to pull off a last-minute move. While a trade deadline deal might not be in the cards, one Green Bay player may have just hinted at a move that the franchise is preparing to make this offseason.
Packers Trade Rumors: CB Greg Newsome to Green Bay?
On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome made an Instagram post with the caption "moving forward." While the caption could mean several things, as is the case for a lot of social media posts, Packers wideout Jayden Reed added to the buzz when he shared Newsome's post to his story.
You can check out screenshots of the Instagram posts below thanks to Packers reporter Jacob Morley.
Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber said that "the Packers did not trade for Newsome" nor are they expected to before the deadline. If anything, Reed's story could've just been him hyping up the Browns CB due to the duo being friends stemming from their connection to the state of Illinois.
But even if Green Bay doesn't have any plans to make a trade with Cleveland, that doesn't mean an offseason deal is off the table.
After all, Newsome is still under contract for the 2025 season with a $13.377 million cap hit, per Spotrac. That means that the Browns could wait until teams have more available salary cap space this offseason to maximize a potential return. If Reed continues to vouch for his friend, it's possible that the Packers could enter that conversation.
Much like a lot of Cleveland's players this season, Newsome's performance has left much to be desired. On top of only tallying 19 solo tackles and three defended passes in his first nine games, the ex-Northwestern CB only carries a 55.5 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus despite playing to a mark of 74.6 last year.
Although his production has lit the world on fire, Newsome is still the type of player the Packers should take a swing at. He's a 24-year-old former first-round pick, meaning he could just be waiting for the right situation to display his full potential. He could do that by carving a role out for himself in a Green Bay secondary that's been far from perfect this season.
As great as it would be to see Newsome in a Packers jersey this fall, that dream might have to wait until the offseason. The good news for the team is that it might not need his help to go on a championship run.
The Packers are currently in a tie for the seventh-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+2100) on FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of their Week 10 bye.
More Green Bay Packers news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.