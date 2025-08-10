Packers WR Gives Somber 1st Comments After Sporting Walking Boot

The Green Bay Packers opened their preseason slate on Saturday night, giving fans the first chance to see the team under the bright lights since the NFL playoffs last year.

However, there weren’t many positives to talk about from the preseason opener as the Pack got smacked 30-10 by the New York Jets. Granted, it's preseason, so wins and losses don’t matter, but fans still wanted to see a better performance from a few guys on Saturday night.

After the game, Green Bay fans received some news regarding one of their star players, which could impact the team when the regular season begins in September.

Packers WR Jayden Reed, who was in a walking boot today, on if his injury is a major concern or not👇



Packers WR Jayden Reed Gives Non-Commital Answer on Injury

Third-year standout wide receiver Jayden Reed was asked if his injury is considered a major concern after he was seen in a walking boot. The young receiver didn’t give a straight answer when asked, which is making Packers fans slightly nervous.

“I don’t want wanna be wrong about anything. So I ain’t gonna be the one to say,” Reed said via 97.3 The Game.

Meanwhile, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Reed and told reporters that he’s hopeful the young wideout will be ready for the regular season opener, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former second-round pick is reportedly dealing with a sprained foot, which has him “day-to-day.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he is hopeful that WR Jayden Reed will be ready for Week 1. Reed is dealing with a sprained foot that one source described as leaving him “day to day.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2025

The Packers hope that Reed’s injury isn’t serious and truly just a sprain because they’re already without Christian Watson, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL.

If Reed isn’t ready to go for Week 1, they’ll have to find a way to replace their top passing target. The third-year wideout doesn't have blistering speed, but he's a good route runner who knows how to get open and create those explosive passing plays.

Luckily for Green Bay, they have options such as tight end Tucker Kraft and a boatload of WRs like Matthew Golden (rookie), Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams (rookie). It is a solid group of wide receivers on paper, but an unproven group that leaves a lot of questions, specifically surrounding Doubs and Wicks after their 2024 seasons.

At the same time, this is why the Packers loaded up on receiver depth. If Reed is sidelined, this will be Golden’s time to shine. He has the speed and skills to play all three wide receiver spots.

