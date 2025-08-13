Packers WR Gets on Fans' Bad Side with Lack of Effort Caught on Video

Green Bay Packers receiver Malik Heath has already caught attention for the wrong reasons over the last week, dropping passes in the middle of a heated positional battle. Even with injuries at the position, there are far too many options for any major stumbles. With fans already souring on Heath after the drops, it was the worst possible time for another unfavorable headline to emerge.

The Packers are going through practice, working through pushups as a group with Jayden Reed notably in the middle of the action. Reed is down on the ground, repping pushups as if the injury wasn't present. However, this wasn't the case for Heath, who can be seen in the middle of the group doing what we will generously call a half sit-up.

Fans are understandably calling out this effort and questioning why Heath is sitting in the middle of the group and not taking part. There is no arguing against the fact that it is an awful look that paints the receiver in a less-than-flattering way. Understanding the existing frustration with the recent drops, it is fair to wonder if Heath will soon be headed on his way out of Green Bay. It was already an uphill battle to make the roster at the position.

Look at Malik Heath 💀 https://t.co/wyuqGLfljI — Felipe Reis Aceti (@Aceti_Felipe) August 11, 2025

Malik Heath's Poor Effort Catches Packers Fans Attention

This is where it is important to note that we don't have the full context of why Heath was choosing not to take part. Perhaps it was under the coach's instructions due to an injury, or the pass catcher is unable to fully take part for an unknown reason. Jumping to conclusions without full information isn't fair. However, there is no denying the optics of this.

From the video that has been put out, we see Reed with one ankle propped over the other to allow him to take part in the team workout. On the flip side, we have Heath, who is lying flat on his back, appearing to perform a quarter sit-up in the middle of a group workout.

To call this odd and eye-catching is more than fair, and perhaps it does indicate where the position battle is heading. Still, more context is needed to fully judge the situation. It seems odd that this would be allowed in a group workout by coaches unless there was a directive for Heath to take a step back. An eye-catching situation that deserves a better explanation.

