Packers win over Tampa aging far better than expected as Week 5 begins

The Green Bay Packers escaped Tampa Bay last week with a 17-14 win that didn't leave fans with much reason to feel better about their current standing. Jalon Daniels started the first NFL game of his rookie season due to Baker Mayfield missing time, and the expectation was that the winless Bucs wouldn't be able to put up much of a fight against a Green Bay roster looking to turn the season around. While the Packer defense played well, there were only 17 points scored and multiple chances for Tampa to seize control of the game.

With this in mind, fans couldn't help but pay extra attention to Thursday's matchup as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the same Tampa Bay team, falling 24-16 in an effort that made Green Bay's win feel far better. While the Cowboys might lack elite defensive talent, there is a clear offensive ability, with the previous three weeks seeing the franchise score 30 points or more.

Tampa was able to make a passing attack with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens appear shockingly human. Add in the fact that they scored 24 points and won their first contest of the season with Daniels still starting, and there is reason to wonder if Green Bay's win was more impressive in comparison to first impressions.

The defense played exceptionally well, and Jordan Love did just enough to keep the ball moving and maintain control. All wins count the same at the end of the season, and perhaps this is one that fans are going to look back on a bit more fondly as Tampa turns things around.

Packers Win Over Tampa Bay Bucs is Aging Far Better After Thursday Night Football

Green Bay fans are searching for a reason to buy in as the franchise sits at 2-2. The first win took overtime and a late offensive surge against a New York Jets team that looks increasingly underwhelming with each passing week. Having a reason to put their arms around last week's win and believe it was more impressive than it first appeared is a needed win for a team that is getting ready for an incredibly important divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears.

In a tight NFC North race, the franchise cannot afford to stumble any further, needing Sunday's contest to keep pace and feel they are closing in on the surprisingly competitive Minnesota Vikings. There is more reason for this sense of belief after Thursday, as it seems Tampa Bay remains a talented roster that is playing harder than their record and quarterback suggest.

Week 5 will tell the story of whether or not the win was truly a building block and Tampa was more impressive than believed, and a needed turnaround is on its way.