The Green Bay Packers can't help but laugh at their division rival after the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX, dismantling the New England Patriots 29-13.

At the center of Seattle's surprise Super Bowl run was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. The veteran signal caller spent one season in Minnesota and led the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record. However, the final two games of the Vikings' tenure were rough, ultimately leading to Minnesota's playoff exit. The franchise opted for a knee-jerk reaction in the aftermath of that loss, parting ways with Darnold without a backup plan.

J.J. McCarthy was expected to start despite having zero experience, and Sam Howell was added as the backup before being jettisoned for Carson Wentz. All of this speaks to a reactionary group of decision-makers, who had a winning team and quarterback but imploded it all on their own accord. This was illustrated by the firing of GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for not retaining Darnold, as well as a questionable, at best, draft history.

Their 2022 draft class highlighted this as Minnesota's first-round selection, Lewis Cine, proved to be a bust, and the remainder of the Vikings' picks either failed or were minor contributors. Green Bay can't help but appreciate the dumpster fire the franchise is becoming in every phase of its decision-making. A further illustration of this is the fact that former Minnesota OC Klint Kubiak was the one calling plays for the team's former quarterback, Sam Darnold.

Super Bowl Highlights Packers Amusement at Minnesota's Continued Decision-Making Failures

Minnesota's decision-makers had no one to blame but themselves after watching two incredibly important pieces to their 2024 team win a Super Bowl for Seattle. The fact that the franchise willingly parted ways with the two, opting to go in a different direction and failing epically, only makes Sunday's outcome tougher to stomach. For the Packers, this is ideal as the franchise is already facing the daunting task of competing with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, who both appear to have adults in the room making important decisions.

On the other hand, the Vikings appear to have been reduced to making reactionary decisions based on the latest product on the field. This was highlighted by MNMuse, who pointed out that there was nothing more Minnesota than sitting at home watching their former quarterback and offensive coordinator win the Super Bowl.

It doesn't appear things are likely to improve for the Packers' rival with Rob Brzezinski being named the new GM based on his expertise working with the salary cap. This would appear to leave Kevin O'Connell as the primary decision-maker, the same head coach who appeared so done with Darnold and positive that McCarthy was the franchise's answer at QB. Two decisions that Green Bay fans can't help but sit back and enjoy after Darnold's Super Bowl win.

Furthering Minnesota's desperation is the fact that there have been legitimate rumors suggesting that the Vikings could target Derek Carr after the quarterback spent the last year in retirement. The ghost of Aaron Rodgers has been floated as an option as well, amplifying the fact that this team remains desperate to find a franchise answer. While the rest of the division has concrete options, Minnesota's former quarterback accomplished what the Vikings have never done: win a Super Bowl.

Simply put, Green Bay has to sit back and let the Vikings continue to sink their own ship, ruling out at least one potential NFC North contender, providing entertainment, and clearing one possible obstacle for the Packers.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: