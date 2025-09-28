Packers Wake Up to Amazing News on Sunday Before Week 4 Kickoff

The Green Bay Packers will not take the field until later tonight against the Dallas Cowboys to wrap up the Sunday slate. Packers fans hope that the team can get back into the win column after a tough loss in Week 3 to the Cleveland Browns.

However, the Pack and their fans received great news earlier on Sunday, as they saw their NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings, lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21 in Ireland.

Green Bay fans will always celebrate a Vikings’ defeat, no matter if it's in Week 1 or Week 4, but this one is a little bit sweeter as it dropped Minnesota down in the NFC standings.

Packers Get Gift from Steelers Who Defeat Vikings to Start Week 4

With the Vikings’ loss to the Steelers, Minnesota is now 2-2 heading into another international game in Week 5. The Vikings are currently sitting in third place, which Packers fans will take as they hope for losses by the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

It might not be as easy for the rest of the division to lose as the Lions are playing the Cleveland Browns, while the Bears are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, seeing Minnesota go down is a good start to the day. The Vikings are without starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is sidelined by a high right ankle sprain. Minnesota has turned to veteran Carson Wentz, who threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also had two turnovers and was sacked six times.

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ defense got gashed on the ground, allowing 131 yards, including 99 yards and two scores from Kenny Gainwell.

The Packers likely won’t see Wentz under center when they meet up for the first time in Week 12, but they should keep note of the Vikings’ run defense. Green Bay has one of the better RBs in the league in Josh Jacobs, who can easily take over a game.

Nonetheless, Packers fans hope that Green Bay will not follow in the Vikings’ footsteps and be on the winning side of the scoreboard later tonight, as a 3-1 record looks much better than being 2-2 after the first quarter of the regular season.

