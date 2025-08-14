Packers Underdog Outshining $48 Million Investment With Stellar Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers’ cornerback situation is full of question marks heading into the season, starting at the very top of the depth chart and running all the way down.

Jaire Alexander’s release this offseason created the biggest hole. The former All-Pro couldn’t stay on the field in Green Bay, and that trend has already followed him to Baltimore, where he’s missed time and even had his knee drained at the end of July. Still, talent-wise, he was their best cornerback.

To replace him, the Packers handed out a four-year, $48 million contract to Nate Hobbs in free agency, a move that raised eyebrows across the league. Hobbs is a good player, but he never quite justified that payday with the Raiders and has his own injury history.

He also played exclusively in the slot in Las Vegas. It appears Green Bay is asking him to move to the outside thanks to his size and athleticism.

Early in camp, Hobbs made his presence felt with physical play that had head coach Matt LaFleur pulling him aside more than once to cool it down. But momentum came to a halt when he underwent a knee scope, keeping him sidelined for several weeks.

Carrington Valentine Emerging as Packers' Breakout Candidate

That absence cracked the door open for Carrington Valentine, and the seventh-round pick from 2023 has barged right through.

Taken 232nd overall, Valentine had to scratch, claw, and grind just to make the roster as a rookie—and then started 12 of 17 games in Year 1. His role shrank last season under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who wasn’t as sold on him.

Valentine isn’t flawless—Packers fans might remember Dallas Goedert stiff-arming him into the turf for a playoff touchdown last January—but the return on Green Bay’s small investment has already exceeded expectations.

With Hobbs sidelined, Valentine has run with the starters and delivered splash plays almost every day. The next step is consistency—cutting out the lows to match the highs. If he does, Hafley will have a real decision on his hands when setting the starting cornerback rotation.

Valentine thrives on the outside, which could bump Hobbs inside to the slot, where he’s played most of his career. That would be a welcome scenario for Green Bay—it would mean one of their young cover men has stepped up.

And in a league where money often dictates opportunity, it’s refreshing to see a $1.055 million underdog pushing for a $48 million signing for playing time.

