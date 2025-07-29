Packers UDFA WR Suddenly a Threat to Make the 53-Man Roster After Training Camp

Outside of where players may fall on the depth chart, there wasn't expected to be much excitement concerning the wide receiver group before the Green Bay Packers opened training camp last week.

Needless to say, it is amazing how quickly things can change when one player takes full advantage of the opportunities presented to him. That is what Packers fans have seen from one undrafted rookie now that practices are underway.

The praise he has received thus far begs the question of whether the former ACC standout can prove everyone wrong and earn a spot on Green Bay's 53-man roster.

UDFA WR Brown Jr. Suddenly a Threat to Make Final Roster After Camp

If fans weren't familiar with the name Sam Brown Jr. at the start of Packers training camp, the odds are strong that they are aware of the name now.

After taking part in the Miami Dolphins' rookie camp, Brown Jr. found himself on Green Bay's training camp roster and has quickly garnered praise for his ability to make difficult catches look routine. As you can see from Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV's practice breakdown, Brown Jr. looks like the next great sleeper WR found by the Packers based on the early returns from camp.

"On the offensive side of the ball, rookie wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. just keeps making plays. He had a ridiculous catch on the right sideline where he skies and he checks himself in relation to the ground to make sure he falls in bounds. Just another day with another great catch from an undrafted rookie receiver. It seems like an annual occurrence in Green Bay, and Sam Brown Jr. is the latest," Nagler said.

Like many other players in the transfer portal era of college football, Brown Jr. bounced around during his collegiate career, suiting up for the West Virginia Mountaineers, Houston Cougars, and Miami Hurricanes. Despite making three different stops, he put up some strong numbers, finishing his career with 149 receptions for 1,903 yards and nine touchdowns.

His work is certainly cut out for him, but if Brown Jr. can keep this level of play up over the coming weeks, then he could put the Packers coaching staff in a position where they simply cannot afford to keep him off the final roster.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: