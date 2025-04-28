Packers Trying Out Sleeper UDFA Who Has Major Interest After Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror as teams begin to put the finishing touches on their 90-man roster.

The Green Bay Packers made a lot of noise in the NFL draft as they took two wide receivers (Matthew Golden and Savion Williams) for the third time in the last four years. However, the Packers’ brass is looking to see if they can find a couple of diamonds in the rough who could become instant contributors on the 53-man roster or join the practice squad.

According to Zach Jacobson of PackerReport.com, Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay will be at Packers’ rookie minicamp next week. Jacobson adds that Green Bay was one of the 10 teams in attendance at Shay’s pro day, who is also a projected No. 1 overall pick in the CFL Draft.

Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay will be at rookie minicamp next week with the Packers, source says. They were one of 10 teams in attendance at his Pro Day and he’s projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the CFL draft on Tuesday. — zach jacobson (@zacobson) April 27, 2025

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker spent all four years at Wyoming, but came on late in his final year with the Cowboys. This past season, Shay recorded career-highs across the board with 76 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception.

Shay predominantly started at weak-side linebacker with the Cowboys. He also reportedly has a rookie minicamp invite from the New York Jets. Given that he’s projected to be a top pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, it will be interesting to see what the former Wyoming defender does for his pro career.

Shay could see what the NFL beholds and go through rookie minicamp in hopes of making the 90-man roster in Green Bay or New York. However, if it doesn’t work out with the Packers, he should have a nice fallback option in the CFL.

According to the spring edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau, Shay is ranked fourth after not being previously ranked in the winter edition. Whatever path Shay takes, he’ll have a busy next few weeks, whether in the States or up north in Canada.

