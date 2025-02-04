Packers Top 5 Needs Heading Into 2025 Offseason
Packers #5 Need: Interior Offensive Line
The offensive line was a strength for most of the season—until it wasn’t.
Josh Myers has been the starting center for four years, but he’s now a free agent. He never really developed into a high-level player, but he knows the system and has strong chemistry with Jordan Love. The Packers will have to decide if that’s worth keeping around.
If Myers walks, Green Bay has options. Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan could slide to center, with 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan stepping in at guard. Zach Tom could also move inside, but he’s been too good at right tackle for the Packers to shift him unless they have to.
The bigger issue is depth.
After Myers went down with an injury, Green Bay was forced to play Travis Glover and Kadeem Telfort in the playoffs, and the results were ugly. The Eagles exposed the Packers’ interior, and it cost them in a big way.
The best way to address this is through the draft. The Packers need a young lineman who can develop into a future starter. They’ve done a great job of finding mid-round offensive linemen in the past, and they need to do it again this year.
Packers' Final Thoughts
The Packers have a strong foundation, but they aren’t a finished product. If they want to go from a good team to a Super Bowl contender, they have to fix these issues.
The defense needs more playmakers at cornerback, edge rusher, and linebacker. The offense needs more firepower at receiver and better depth on the line.
This offseason is about pushing the Packers into the NFL’s elite tier. If they can make the right moves, they’ll be in the Super Bowl conversation in 2025.
