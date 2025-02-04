Packers Top 5 Needs Heading Into 2025 Offseason
Packers #3 Need: Wide Receiver
The Packers’ wide receiver room was supposed to be a strength. Instead, it was a disappointment.
Green Bay entered the 2024 season with a group of young, talented receivers who were expected to take a step forward. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks were all entering their second or third seasons. The expectation was that at least one or two of them would break out.
That never happened. Every receiver on the roster either stagnated or regressed. None of them set career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. That’s almost impossible in an offense that was supposed to be developing alongside Jordan Love.
Drops were an issue across the board. Reed finished third in the NFL with 10. Wicks led all receivers in drop percentage. Meanwhile Doubs added another five. Surprisingly, it was Watson who showed off the most reliable hands this season.
Then there are the injuries. Watson tore his ACL in the season finale and will likely miss a big part of 2025. Doubs suffered two concussions in a month, including one in the Wild Card game, which raises concerns about his long-term health.
The Packers can’t sit back and hope for internal improvement any longer. They need to add an impact receiver, and the best way to do that is through the draft. With all of their picks available, they should target a playmaker in the first two rounds. It's a tough result considring the optimism they had a year ago, but it's the reality.