Packers Top 5 Needs Heading Into 2025 Offseason
Packers #2 Need: Edge Rusher
The Packers need more juice off the edge. There's no way around it.
The organization clearly wasn’t happy with the defensive line’s performance, which is why they fired the position coach immediately after the season. Green Bay’s front seven never dictated the game.
At the heart of the issue was the glaring underperformance of some key players. The interior collapse was evident: Kenny Clark, who had once been a stalwart presence, found himself with a career-low sack total, his output not enough to mask his struggles in consistently generating pressure.
Yet, it is on the outer edges where the problem truly festered.
Rashan Gary, despite earning a Pro Bowl nod, finished with underwhelming sack and pressure statistics that hardly justify the high expectations. His numbers—7.5 sacks and 26 pressures—barely scratch the surface when compared to the explosive production seen from top-tier pass rushers around the league.
Lukas Van Ness, meanwhile, remains a project. The physical tools are there, but raw athleticism only gets you so far in the NFL. He has yet to refine the technical aspects of his game.
The rest of the defensive end rotation--Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr. and Arron Mosby--are nice, but are not the type of impact players the Packers need.
The Packers need a true game-changer off the edge. Free agency might be the best route here, though an early-round draft pick wouldn’t be a shock either. Either way, this can’t be ignored if Green Bay wants to elevate its defense.