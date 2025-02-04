Packers Top 5 Needs Heading Into 2025 Offseason
The hardest leap in the NFL isn’t going from bad to good. It’s going from good to elite. That’s the challenge facing the Green Bay Packers this offseason.
Half the league—16 teams—finished with a winning record last season and had a realistic shot at the playoffs heading into the final week. That’s where Green Bay found itself: in the mix, but not in the club that really matters. Only a handful of teams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders in any given year, and the Packers want in.
The roster is in solid shape. Jordan Love is locked in as the franchise quarterback. The defense showed real improvement under Jeff Hafley. But to go from a playoff team to a team that can actually win it all, the Packers have work to do.
These are the five positions that need serious attention this offseason.
Packers #1 Need: Outside Cornerback
No position on the roster needs more work than outside cornerback.
Jaire Alexander’s time in Green Bay is likely over. The Packers can save around $7 million by cutting him and clear his contract entirely after 2025. The writing is on the wall. They need cap space, and Alexander hasn’t been available nearly enough to justify his massive contract.
That leaves the Packers with a gaping hole on the outside. Keisean Nixon had his best coverage season in 2024, but he’s best suited for the slot or as a CB2. Carrington Valentine showed flashes, but he’s not someone Green Bay can count on as a long-term answer.
This is where Brian Gutekunst’s signature double-down approach makes sense. The Packers have attacked positions in both free agency and the draft in past years, and they should do it again.
The free-agent market is loaded with cornerbacks who could step in as immediate starters. D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward, Carlton Davis II, and Asante Samuel Jr. are all available.
In the draft, East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. would be a dream fit at 23rd overall. Jahdae Barron is another intriguing option.
One way or another, this position has to be addressed. Preferably, in multiple ways.