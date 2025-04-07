Packers Telegraphing Christian Watson Replacement in NFL Draft After Latest News

The Green Bay Packers haven't made a ton of moves this offseason. Their two biggest splashes in free agency were G Aaron Banks and CB Nate Hobbs. They also added WR Mecole Hardman but haven't made any other significant additions at receiver.

While the Packers have a nice collection of receivers, they don't have a true No. 1 wideout. Christian Watson also tore his ACL in Week 18, leaving his availability for the start of the season in doubt.

With more juice needed in the wide receiver room, Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka is slated to visit with the Packers.

Ohio St. WR Emeka Egbuka is visiting today and Tuesday with the Green Bay Packers. Egbuka spent Friday and Saturday visiting the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2025

Packers Hosting Emeka Egbuka for Pre-Draft Visit

Egbuka is one of the best WR prospects in this draft class and the Packers are interested in getting to know him more.

He's a crafty route runner with a great change of direction. Egbuka can track the ball well and excels in the slot. Over four seasons at Ohio State, he finished with 205 receptions for 2,868 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Packers know they need to improve that unit, and Egbuka is someone who has caught their attention. Watson was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Green Bay but has struggled to stay healthy throughout his tenure thus far.

He's dealt with hamstring injuries and now is rehabbing from a torn ACL. Watson is going into a contract year but likely won't be ready until the back half of the season. Although Green Bay will stay patient with Watson during his rehab, they could be eyeing his replacement.

The Packers almost went in the Ohio State well during the 2023 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Matt Miller, an anonymous scout thought Green Bay was a "sneaky" team to watch for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

They decided to draft Lukas Van Ness with the No. 13 overall pick instead, while Smith-Njigba went 20th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. In two seasons in Seattle, he has recorded 163 catches for 1,758 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

We'll have to see if they make that same mistake again, but clearly, they like what Egbuka brings to the table.

And if they do in fact draft him, it could mean that Watson's time in Green Bay is coming to an end.

