Packers Tease Shocking RB Decision Despite Josh Jacobs' Dominance
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday after having a bye in Week 10.
The last time we saw the Pack in action, they didn’t play well, losing 24-14 to the Detroit Lions in Week 9 at Lambeau Field. Star running back Josh Jacobs was one of the lone bright spots from the loss as he had 95 yards on 13 carries.
Jacobs has been as advertised in his first season with Green Bay, recording 762 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 158 carries. The veteran running back has also been a factor in the passing game with 19 receptions (24 targets) for 128 yards and a touchdown.
The Packers will need Jacobs and the running game to have a big game against the Bears on Sunday. Chicago’s defense has allowed 175 rushing yards per game over their last three games.
With that in mind, the Packers could get a key member of their running back room just in time for Sunday’s pivotal matchup.
Packers News: Green Bay Holding Open Roster Spot for Rookie
According to Packers Senior Writer Wes Hodkiewicz, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur suggested that the open spot on the 53-man roster will likely be held for rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd. LaFleur added that having four running backs is a good problem to have.
Lloyd returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve on Monday. With that move, the Packers have 21 days to activate him.
The rookie running back has been hampered by multiple injuries to start his NFL career. Lloyd’s latest injury (ankle) caused him to go on IR in September after missing the regular season opener and preseason with a hamstring injury.
The Pack would love to add him to the running back rotation for the second half of the season. Green Bay drafted Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to be the RB2 and provide explosive plays out of the backfield.
