Packers Talking With Former Bears Coach About Open Job
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are in the market for a new defensive line coach after parting ways with Jason Rebrovich. Rebrovich took over as Green Bay’s D-line coach this season under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
The Packers’ defensive line production left much to be desired in 2024, despite being ranked sixth in the NFL in sacks (46). Veteran Rashan Gary, who led the team in sacks (7.5), took a slight step backward as he had nine sacks in 2023.
However, no one else on Green Bay’s roster had more than five sacks, which is concerning as the Packers were ranked middle-of-the-pack in QB pressures (143). With that in mind, the Pack is looking for a new voice to get the line back on track.
On Tuesday, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that the Packers interviewed Eric Washington for their D-line vacancy. In addition to Washington, Green Bay has already or will interview Jets DL coach Aaron Whitecotton and Bucs DL coach Kacy Rodgers.
Packers News: Eric Washington Interviewed for Packers DL Coach
Washington was most recently the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator this season. Before joining the Bears, the 55-year-old coach spent the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills as their defensive line coach and assistant head coach.
This season in Chicago, the Bears defense was ranked 16th in the NFL in sacks (40), and had 142 QB pressures (one fewer than the Packers). Chicago had similar problems as the Packers as Montez Sweat led the team with 5.5.
But in Washington’s last season with the Bills (2023), Buffalo was ranked fourth in sacks (54) and seventh in quarterback pressures (158). The Packers would love to see both numbers improve in 2025 as they did a good job creating turnovers.
However, for the defensive line to be one of the best units next season, the front office must invest in one or two pass rushers and find a coach who will bring the best out of these guys, especially playing in the high-powered NFC North.
