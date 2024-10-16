Packers Take Chance on Rookie Vikings Released During Preseason
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers made a huge move on Tuesday as they parted ways with rookie kicker Brayden Narveson and signed veteran Brandon McManus. However, that wasn’t the only move the Packers made heading into their Week 7 showdown against the Houston Texans.
The Packers announced that they signed former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Spencer Rolland to the practice squad. The rookie lineman went undrafted following the 2024 NFL Draft but signed as an UDFA with the Vikings in May.
Rolland spent training camp with Minnesota before getting released ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline.
According to Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire, Rolland played 60 snaps at left guard with the Vikings in the preseason, only allowing one pressure and committing two penalties.
The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle began his college career at Harvard (2018-21) before transferring to the FBS ranks for the final two years at the University of North Carolina.
The rookie lineman won first-team All-Ivy honors in 2021 and was named All-ACC honorable mention in 2023. He also started in 43 games during his college career.
Last season, Rolland played a huge roll in the Tar Heels' success on the ground. UNC averaged 192.1 rushing yards per game (No. 19 in the NCAA and No. 3 in the ACC).
Rolland joins Donovan Jennings as the only two offensive linemen on the Packers’ practice squad. Green Bay lost offensive lineman Lecitus Smith on Tuesday, who was signed to the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster.
