Packers Surprisingly Add Ex-Bear with Zero NFL Games Played Before Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers are heading to the playoffs but if they want to get there, they'll need to shore up their leaky secondary. The Packers took a step in this direction when they surprisingly claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs off waivers on Wednesday but it wasn't the only move they made to address the problem.

KCPR2'S Aaron Wilson reported that the Packers have signed former Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears safety Mark Perry to a practice squad deal. The move speaks to the level of desperation that the franchise has to find any level of capability with the current number of injuries testing Green Bay's depth.

Just over the last month, Nate Hobbs, Zayne Anderson, and Kamal Hadden have all been placed on IR. This isn't counting the shorter-term injuries that the Packers have dealt with throughout the 2025 season. It makes sense to bolster depth even if Diggs and Perry aren't ideal targets. There simply isn't going to be any available options that aren't coming with their share of red flags at this point in the season.

For Perry, it is the fact that the corner is yet to make his NFL debut, bouncing around the league as an undrafted free agent signing a season ago. Aside from the Bears and Dolphins, the safety has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots, signing practice squad deals and failing to find a path to contribute at each landing spot. Perry, having spent time with so many teams in such a short timeline, is clearly indicative of a player unlikely to contribute.

It is interesting that the Packers opted to target a former rival. But Perry wasn't with Chicago long enough to offer any advantage in a potential playoff matchup. The defensive back joined the Bears in the preseason and was waived as a part of the final roster cuts. which makes it clear that the defender isn't going to be offering any inside information after remaining unemployed over the few months.

But for Perry, there is an opportunity in Green Bay to make his debut with how thin the Packers are in the secondary. If the safety can have a strong practice or two, it wouldn't be a shock to see Green Bay elevate him to the active roster as a special teams contributor and emergency depth in the secondary.

The Packers have simply been far too injury riddled to rule this out. Still, the defender is going to have an uphill battle based on a lack of experience and the fact that Diggs is going to demand a roster spot. Green Bay making the move speaks to an active front office searching for answers and a level of desperation to save a season that has quickly fallen apart.

