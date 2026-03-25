Packers Suddenly Have New QB Trade with Saints to Consider

Ever since the Green Bay Packers lost former No. 2 quarterback Malik Willis at the start of free agency, what they will do at backup QB has been an important storyline in Titletown.



While the rest of the league is engaged in transactions to address their QB room, the Packers have largely stood pat. General manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't taken advantage of the available options so far, which is why Green Bay fans are hoping that the latest potential availability could force him to change his mind.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the New Orleans Saints signed former second-overall pick Zach Wilson. The journeyman veteran now becomes the third signal-caller in New Orleans with starting experience. One has to imagine that one of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Wilson will lose the training camp competition and be available on the trade market.



The most likely odd man out of that group will be Rattler, and it would be wise for the Packers to pursue a trade.

Spencer Rattler Could Be a Worthy Trade Target for Packers

This trade would be reminiscent of Green Bay's deal for Malik Willis two offseasons ago. Willis had also fallen out of favor with the team that drafted him after two seasons. The Packers saw a buy-low opportunity and acquired him for a seventh-round pick. For two years, Willis was an excellent QB2 for the Packers.

Since Rattler has more experience than Willis at this stage of his career, he would perhaps cost a little more than Willis. It's difficult to know what to make of Rattler's 14 starts so far in his career. He has won only one out of those starts, but it's hard to judge any young QB in the Saints ecosystem.



His stats aren't necessarily eye-popping either, finishing with 1,586 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions, and an 86.5 passer rating in eight starts last season. However, he has shown enough flashes in the pocket and his ability to make plays with his legs that he stands out as a worthy flyer.

It's not like the Packers have much better options. Kyle McCord and Desmond Ridder are the only two quarterbacks on the roster not named Jordan Love. McCord showed flashes with the Philadelphia Eagles last preseason, and Ridder has some starting experience in Atlanta.



It's hard to argue that either player has a higher upside than Rattler.

Gutekunst could choose to turn to the free-agent market instead of giving up an asset for Rattler. There are veteran options available, like Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Cooper Rush, but those names wouldn't necessarily fill any Packers fan with confidence.

Whether the Packers will consider a trade with the Saints for Rattler will depend on the price. If it doesn't cost more than a sixth- or seventh-round pick to bring Rattler in, it behooves the Packers to at least consider it.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: